BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman on visit to Spain, Portugal, Brazil for FFD4, BRICS, NDB meets

Jun 30, 2025
FM Sitharaman embarks on official visit to Spain, Portugal, Brazil for FFD4, BRICS, NDB meets

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has embarked on an official visit to Spain, Portugal and Brazil till the 5th of July. During her visit to Spain, the Minister will attend the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development (FFD4) organised by the United Nations and deliver a statement.

The conference will address new and emerging issues, the urgent need to fully implement the Sustainable Development Goals, and support reform of the international financial architecture. FfD4 will also assess the progress made in the implementation of the Monterrey Consensus, the Doha Declaration and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda. She will also participate and deliver a keynote address at the International Business Forum Leadership Summit in the city of Seville.e On the sidelines of the FFD4, the Minister will meet senior ministers from Germany, Peru and New Zealand, and the President of, European Investment Bank.

During her visit to Portugal, the minister is expected to have a bilateral meeting with her counterpart from Portugal. She will also interact with prominent investors and members of the Indian diaspora. During her visit to Brazil, the Union Minister will address the 10th Annual Meeting of the New Development Bank as India’s Governor. She will also attend the 1st BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (FMCBG) in Rio de Janeiro.

