India Aims to Professionalize 5,000 km of Waterways, Boost Cruise Connectivity with ASEAN: Sonowal

Staff Reporter

Union Minister for Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, stated that the Central Government is working with a strategic vision to professionalize 5,000 kilometers of navigable waterways, aiming to establish cruise connectivity with ASEAN nations. He made these remarks while inaugurating the first-ever ASEAN-India Cruise Dialogue.

Highlighting the government’s Sagarmala initiative, the Minister shared an ambitious target of reaching one million cruise passengers by 2029. He noted a dramatic rise in cruise ship calls—from just 102 in 2013–14 to over 14,000 today—reflecting the sector’s strong growth momentum.

Over the past eleven years, the government has introduced a range of reforms in policy, legislation, taxation, and port infrastructure to strengthen maritime tourism. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Sonowal emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships in enhancing connectivity and streamlining customs and immigration processes at Indian ports.

He pointed out that cruise tourism has the potential to revive ancient cultural and trade links in a modern context. India, he said, is committed to collaborating closely with ASEAN member states to co-develop and promote new cruise circuits that link dynamic coastal cities with culturally significant destinations.

Sonowal further announced India’s willingness to initiate an integrated cruise network, connecting Indian ports with ASEAN nations through modern, efficient ports and real-time tracking systems. Drawing on historical maritime routes, he highlighted Tamil Nadu as a key player—being the most industrialized maritime state with the second-largest state economy, strong governance, and robust human development indicators.

He recalled that Tamil Nadu’s 16+ ports historically maintained maritime trade links with China, Egypt, Southeast Asia, and parts of Europe. The Minister also linked India’s maritime vision to the larger national goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, aligning it with the ASEAN Community Vision 2045. He emphasized that India’s efforts are not only about physical connectivity but also about fostering stronger people-to-people relationships with ASEAN nations.