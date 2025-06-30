Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Govt launches ‘GoIStats’ app for easy access to official data on the Go

Jun 30, 2025

The government has launched the ‘GoIStats’ mobile application, which will help stakeholders seamlessly access official data on the go. The initiative by the National Sample Survey Office (NSO), under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), marks a significant milestone in India’s commitment to making official statistics accessible and user-centric for all citizens.

The GoIStats mobile application reflects NSO’s vision of creating an all-encompassing data ecosystem. It features an interactive “Key Trends” dashboard showcasing important socio-economic indicators with dynamic visualisations of critical metrics, including GDP, inflation, and employment data. Currently, the Android version of the mobile application is available free of charge on the Google Play Store. The iOS version will be released shortly.

BUSINESS AWAAZ

CII Delegation Led by Sanjiv Puri Visits Sri Lanka to Boost Trade and Investment Ties

Jun 30, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

FPIs infuse over ₹13,000 crore into Indian Equities amid Easing Global Tensions

Jun 30, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

FM Sitharaman on visit to Spain, Portugal, Brazil for FFD4, BRICS, NDB meets

Jun 30, 2025

