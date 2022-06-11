FreeCurrencyRates.com

FM Sitharaman inaugurates Dharohar – National Museum of Customs and GST in Goa

Dharohar Museum displays the manuscript of Ain-i-Akbari intercepted by the Indian Customs at the Indo-Nepal border at Raxaul, replica of Amin pillars from Kaurkshetra, medieval period astronomical instruments, seized metal and stone artefacts, ivory items and wildlife items. The Ministry of Finance said that Dharohar is an important addition to the Tourism Map of India.

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman today inaugurated, Dharohar – the National Museum of Customs and GST in Panaji Goa. 

The dedication ceremony, which is part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic week of the Ministry of Finance, was performed in a unique manner. The Finance Minister removed the golden sand from single rock art installed at the centuries-old heritage building in which the museum is housed.

The two-storey ‘Blue building’, which was earlier known as Alfandega, during the period of Portuguese rule in Goa, has been standing on the banks of the Mandovi River in Panaji for more than 400 years.

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.  

Dharohar is one of its kind museums in the country that showcases not only the artifacts seized by Indian Customs but also depicts various aspects of work performed by the Customs Department.  

‘Dharohar’ has eight galleries. GST Gallery is a brand new addition to the Dharohar Museum. A first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, this GST Gallery takes one through the long and arduous journey of GST spanning two decades.

