FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Attend ADB Annual Meet in Milan, Hold Key Bilateral Talks

May 5, 2025

May 5, 2025
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Attend ADB Annual Meet in Milan, Hold Key Bilateral Talks

Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the 58th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Milan, Italy, from today till the 7th of this month. During her visit, the minister will hold bilateral meetings with finance ministers of Italy, Japan, and Bhutan as well as heads of other international organisations, besides meeting global think tanks, business leaders and CEOs in Milan.

Mrs Sitharaman will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Milan and will address a plenary session at Bocconi University on the topic of Balancing Economic and Climate Resilience.

