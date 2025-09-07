Flood Situation Improving in Punjab; No Major Loss Reported in Last Two Days

AMN / WEB DESK

No further loss from floods has been reported in the last two-days as the situation is gradually coming under control. Barring some villages of Patiala and Ludhiana, which have been recently inundated due to overflowing of Tangri, Markanda and controlled release of extra water from Bhakra Dam, rest all is closely controlled.

Punjab Water Resources Minister, Barinder Kumar Goyal has confirmed to Akashvani that as there is no prediction of heavy rain in the coming days and if controlled release of water from dams remains normal, the situation will be well in control soon. Meanwhile, a number of medical camps are being organized across the state for general checkup and providing medicines to the affected people. District administrations are getting the fogging done to disinfect the areas from mosquitos and other insects.



Large number of people along with NGOs and jointly working to strengthen the embankments wherever required, evacuating the stranded along with expert teams of of Indian Army, Air Force, BSF and NDRF and providing them food and other necessary items. Punjabi singers are also pooling in. Two inter-ministerial Central teams, comprising officials from multiple ministries including agriculture, finance, energy and rural development, have started assessing the loss to prepare a damage report for the Union government.