First Meeting of Nepal-Sri Lanka joint commission held today in Kathmandu

The First Meeting of Nepal-Sri Lanka joint commission co-chaired by Foreign Minister NP Saud and Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry was held today in Kathmandu. Nepali delegation included the Foreign Minister, the Foreign Secretary, the Ambassador of Nepal to Sri Lanka, and senior officials from the ministries of Commerce, Home, and Foreign Affairs. The Sri Lanka delegation included the Ambassador of Sri Lanka in Kathmandu and senior officials of their foreign ministry. 

The main agenda of the joint commission is to enhance trade and investment between the two countries, increase air connectivity by starting Kathmandu-Colombo air route,  Exchange culture, tourism, and education, and regional cooperation including strengthening of SAARC and BIMSTEC processes and cooperation in multilateral forums. In the meeting today possibility of an air connection between Colombo and Lumbini was discussed. 

Two Ministers exchanged thoughts on the possibility of transferring the three Nepali nationals imprisoned in Sri Lanka. Two Ministers shared about the serious impacts of climate change faced by the respective countries. They emphasized the need for climate justice, early operationalization of loss and damage funds, and enhanced international support. A MoU on Cooperation in the Field of Science, Technology and Innovation was signed today.

