First grain ship under deal from Ukraine to Lebanon delayed

The scheduled arrival of the first grain ship from Ukraine to Lebanon under a deal has been delayed. This has been informed by a Lebanese Cabinet minister and the Ukraine Embassy. The cause of the delay was not immediately clear and Marine Traffic, which monitors vessel traffic and the locations of ships at sea, showed the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni at anchor in the Mediterranean Sea near Turkey. Lebanon’s Transportation Minister, Ali Hamie, tweeted that the ship “that was supposed to reach Tripoli port in Lebanon changed its status. The ship left Odesa last Monday carrying Ukrainian corn and later passed inspection in Turkey. It was supposed to arrive in the northern port of Tripoli at about 10 a.m. Sunday. The Ukrainian embassy in Beirut said the arrival of the ship has been postponed. The passage of the vessel was the first under a breakthrough deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations with Russia and Ukraine.

On Friday, three more ships carrying thousands of tons of corn left Ukrainian ports.
Four more ships carrying agricultural cargo held up by the war in Ukraine received an authorization on Sunday to leave the country’s Black Sea ports.

