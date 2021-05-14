First dose of Sputnik V vaccine administered in Hyderabad; Vaccine priced at Rs 995

AMN

The first dose of Sputnik-V vaccine has been administered in Hyderabad today as part of its soft launch and limited pilot. Dr Reddy’s Laboratories limited in a press release said it received the regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli yesterday. The laboratory further said the soft launch of Sputnik-V vaccine has been taken up as part of limited pilot.

The Reddy’s also announced that the imported vaccine costs an MRP of 948 rupees and a 5 percent GST per dose. It may be recalled that the first consignment of Sputnik-V vaccines landed on 1st of this month in Hyderabad and more imports are expected in the coming months. It is expected that the local manufacturing of Sputnik-V will commence soon while six Indian manufacturing partners are fulfilling regulatory requirements to ensure sooth ad timely supply.