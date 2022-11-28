Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds pre-Budget consultation with stakeholders of labour organizations

AMN

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today held pre-Budget consultation with the stakeholders of labour organizations. She is also scheduled to have a meeting with the economist group this evening.

Earlier, the Minister had meetings with representatives from the social sector, captains from industry and experts in infrastructure and climate change, and experts in the agriculture and agro-processing industry. She also held pre-budget consultations with the State and Union Territory Finance Ministers.

Meanwhile, the government has invited ideas and suggestions from people for the Union Budget 2023-24. It urged people to share their ideas and suggestions that can help transform India into a global economic powerhouse with inclusive growth. The last date for submissions is 10th of next month. To foster the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, the Finance Ministry invites suggestions from citizens every year to make the Budget making process participative and inclusive.