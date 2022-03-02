FreeCurrencyRates.com

Finance Minister launches E-Bill Processing System

Says step to enhance transparency, and faceless- paperless payment system

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today launched E-Bill Processing System as announced in this year Union Budget. While speaking during the inaugural session of the 46th Civil Accounts Day in New Delhi today, the Minister highlighted the efforts of the government to use the technology for facilitating the financial inclusion drive in the country.

Appreciating the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, she said, Jan Dhan accounts have ended the financial discrimination and helped the poor people to get the financial benefits directly into their accounts.

Finance Ministry has said, E-Bill processing system will be implemented across all Central Ministries and Departments. This will be a further step to enhance transparency, efficiency, and faceless- paperless payment system. Suppliers and contractors will now be able to submit their claims online which will be trackable on a real-time basis.

