Final Trade Nov 7: Markets End Marginally Lower

Sensex, Nifty Slip Marginally as IT and FMCG Weigh, Financials Cushion Losses





Market Experts believe market direction will hinge on institutional flows and large-cap earnings trajectory in the coming weeks. While rate-sensitive sectors like banking, auto, and infra are expected to sustain momentum, defensives such as FMCG and IT may see continued consolidation.

BIZ DESK

Domestic equity benchmarks ended Friday’s session on a cautious note, reversing early losses amid selective buying in banking and financial services heavyweights. Investor sentiment remained mixed as quarterly earnings continued to drive stock-specific action.

The BSE Sensex slipped 94.73 points (0.11%) to close at 83,216.28, after oscillating between an intraday high of 83,390.11 and a low of 82,670.95. The NSE Nifty 50 also settled mildly lower at 25,492.30, down 17 points (0.07%).

Sector-wise Market Snapshot

Banking & Financials:

The highlight of the day came from financial counters, which extended gains on strong quarterly results and steady credit growth outlook. Nifty Bank advanced 0.56%, adding 322 points, supported by ICICI Bank and SBI. The Nifty Financial Services index rose 0.76%, aided by strength in Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, and LIC. Analysts noted continued institutional interest in private lenders and NBFCs.

Auto Sector:

Auto shares maintained momentum with Nifty Auto up 0.57%. Mahindra & Mahindra led the gains on expectations of robust festive season sales and a positive rural demand outlook. Tata Motors however closed marginally lower amid profit booking.

IT & FMCG:

Technology counters remained under pressure, tracking weakness in global peers and cautious guidance from select firms. Nifty IT fell 0.62%, with Tech Mahindra, TCS, and HCL Tech among top laggards. Nifty FMCG also slipped 0.49%, weighed down by Hindustan Unilever and ITC, as input cost worries resurfaced.

Metals & Energy:

Metals showed mixed trends with Tata Steel edging higher, supported by firm global commodity cues. Energy and power stocks such as PowerGrid also traded positive on renewed buying interest.

Broader Market and Investor Sentiment

The broader market witnessed a similar pattern. The Nifty Midcap 100 outperformed, rising 0.63%, driven by selective midcap financials and infra names. The Nifty Smallcap 100 dipped 0.16% amid profit booking, while the Nifty 100 ended nearly flat.

Market participants remained focused on second-quarter earnings, global economic signals, and upcoming US Fed comments for future rate guidance. Analysts said short-term volatility may persist as investors realign portfolios ahead of the year-end.