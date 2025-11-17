Final Trade Nov 17: Markets Extend Gains: Sensex Nears 85,000, Nifty Above 26,000

Market participants are closely watching developments around a possible India–US trade deal, seen as a potential catalyst for the next leg of the rally. With the indices hovering near life-high levels, investors are adopting a cautiously optimistic stance while awaiting clarity on global cues and policy signals.

Domestic equity markets extended their winning streak for the sixth straight session on Monday, supported by broad-based buying and sustained positive sentiment across sectors. Benchmark indices closed higher, reflecting investor optimism ahead of key global and domestic triggers, including expectations of progress on a potential trade deal.

Benchmarks Maintain Upward Momentum

The Sensex climbed 388.17 points (0.46%) to end at 84,950.95. Opening with a firm gap-up at 84,700.50, the index stayed in the green throughout the session, touching an intraday high of 84,988.09. The day’s low stood at 84,581.08.

The Nifty 50 also advanced, closing at 26,013.45, up 103.40 points (0.40%), and comfortably holding above the psychological 26,000 mark.

Analysts noted that the market’s risk–reward setup remains favourable, supported by stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings, particularly from midcap companies. This, they said, has reinforced confidence in India’s growth trajectory and may lead to upward revisions in corporate earnings estimates.

Top Performers and Drags

Among Sensex constituents, the major gainers included Eicher Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Titan, HDFC Bank, Power Grid, HCL Technologies, L&T, and NTPC.

Lagging stocks were Tata Motors (PV segment), Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, and Tata Steel, which ended marginally lower.

Sector-Wise Performance

Banking & Financial Services

A strong show from the financial pack helped sustain market momentum.

Nifty Financial Services: +154 points (+0.56%)

+154 points (+0.56%) Nifty Bank: +445 points (+0.76%)

Broader optimism stemmed from robust credit growth, steady asset quality trends, and favourable liquidity conditions.

Automobiles

The automobile index was one of the standout performers.

Nifty Auto: +232 points (+0.85%)

Strong festive-season demand, improving supply chains, and upbeat management commentary supported stock performance.

Information Technology

IT stocks saw measured gains amid stable global cues.

Nifty IT: +73 points (+0.20%)

Resilient deal pipelines and optimistic commentary from major IT firms contributed to positive sentiment.

Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

The FMCG index rose modestly.

Nifty FMCG: +116 points (+0.21%)

Improving rural demand expectations and easing input costs lent support.

Broader Markets

Smaller companies outperformed headline indices:

Nifty Smallcap 100: +95 points (+0.52%)

+95 points (+0.52%) Nifty Midcap 100: +441 points (+0.73%)

+441 points (+0.73%) Nifty 100: +111 points (+0.42%)

Analysts said the strong midcap performance—driven by better-than-expected Q2 results—remains one of the key pillars of the current rally.

Outlook

Market participants are closely watching developments around a possible India–US trade deal, seen as a potential catalyst for the next leg of the rally. With the indices hovering near life-high levels, investors are adopting a cautiously optimistic stance while awaiting clarity on global cues and policy signals.