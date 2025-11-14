Final Trade Nov 14: Sensex, Nifty Recover After Deep Intraday Losses; PSU Banks Shine

BIZ DESK

The Indian stock market staged an impressive late-session comeback on Thursday, November 14, 2025, after spending most of the day in negative territory. A sharp rebound in the final 30 minutes, powered by strong buying in PSU bank stocks, helped the benchmark indices close marginally higher. Sentiment also improved after the NDA’s decisive victory in the Bihar Election 2025, which boosted political stability expectations and lifted investor confidence.

Both frontline indices had been under pressure earlier, dragged down by weakness in Metal and IT counters. A global sell-off — triggered by a correction in AI-linked technology stocks — further weighed on mood through the first half of the session.

Despite this, the BSE Sensex managed a robust recovery of 533.46 points from its intraday low of 84,029.32, ending 84.11 points or 0.10% higher at 84,562.78. Similarly, the Nifty50 clawed back 169.25 points from its day’s low of 25,740.80 to close 30.90 points or 0.12% higher, at 25,910.05.

Among individual stocks, TMCV, Eternal, and Axis Bank emerged as the top gainers on the BSE, while Infosys, Tata Steel, and TMPV were the biggest laggards. On the NSE, TMCV, Eternal, and BEL led gains, whereas Infosys, Eicher Motors, and Tata Steel dragged.

The broader markets also mirrored the recovery trend. The Nifty SmallCap 100 gained 0.38%, while the Nifty MidCap 100 added 0.08%.

Sector-wise Performance

Top Gainers:

PSU Banks: Strongest performer, up 1.17%, driven by renewed investor interest and supportive policy sentiment.

Pharma: Up 0.59%, aided by defensive buying.

FMCG: Gained 0.57%, supported by steady demand outlook.

Top Losers:

Information Technology: Biggest drag, down 1.03%, tracking global correction in AI-led tech stocks.