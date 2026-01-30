Final Trade Jan 29: Sensex, Nifty End Higher on L&T Rally, Economic Survey Optimism

Last Updated on January 30, 2026 12:13 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / BIZ DESK

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed in the green after a volatile session, buoyed by gains in Larsen & Toubro and optimism from the Economic Survey 2025–26, which projected GDP growth of 6.8–7.2% for the next fiscal.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded from early losses, rising 221.69 points or 0.27% to settle at 82,566.37. It had slipped as much as 636.74 points in morning trade to 81,707.94. The NSE Nifty 50 also recovered, ending 76.15 points higher at 25,418.90 after hitting an intraday low of 25,159.80.

Analysts attributed the recovery to firm global cues and renewed foreign fund inflows.

Sector-Wise Performance

Metals:

Tata Steel led the rally with a 4.41% surge, supported by strong demand outlook and global commodity price trends. The broader metals pack saw positive traction, reflecting optimism in industrial activity.

Infrastructure & Capital Goods:

Larsen & Toubro climbed 3.66% after reporting a 10% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue to ₹71,450 crore in Q3. The stock’s strength lifted the capital goods sector, reinforcing expectations of infrastructure-led growth.

Banking & Financials:

Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and Adani Ports posted gains, signaling resilience in financials amid steady credit growth and healthy earnings. The sector benefited from foreign inflows and stable asset quality trends.

Energy & Utilities:

NTPC advanced, reflecting investor confidence in power demand and government focus on energy transition.

Consumer & Automobiles:

Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, and Bharat Electronics slipped, dragging the consumer and auto segments. Weak demand signals and margin pressures weighed on sentiment.

Aviation:

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) declined, mirroring cost pressures from fuel and currency volatility.

Macro Highlights

-Economic Survey 2025–26:

Projects GDP growth of 6.8–7.2% for FY27, citing reforms and a stable macroeconomic environment.

Commodities:

Gold futures surged 6% to a record ₹1.75 lakh per 10g, while silver jumped to an all-time high of ₹4.07 lakh/kg, reflecting safe-haven demand.

Currency:

The rupee closed near an all-time low at 91.96 against the US dollar, underscoring external sector pressures.

Industrial Output:

Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose 7.8% in December 2025, the fastest pace in over two years, signaling robust manufacturing activity.

Market Outlook

Experts suggest that sustained foreign inflows, infrastructure push, and resilient industrial growth could support equities in the near term. However, currency weakness and commodity volatility remain key risks.

https://biznama.com/share-bazar-sensex-nifty-end-higher-on-lt-surge-economic-survey-fuels-growth-optimism