Final Trade Feb 9: Sensex Jumps 485 Points, Nifty Near 25,900 as SBI Leads Bull Charge

Indian equity markets ended firmly in the green on Monday, supported by a strong rally in State Bank of India (SBI) after its third-quarter earnings, while broader sentiment stayed upbeat due to continued optimism over the India–US interim trade framework.

Markets also extended gains as investors reacted positively to the joint India–US statement released on Friday, which laid out the structure of the Interim Trade Agreement (ITA), seen as a major step toward deeper bilateral trade cooperation.

At closing, the BSE Sensex rose 485.35 points (0.58%) to settle at 84,065.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 climbed 173.6 points (0.68%) to finish at 25,867.3. The rally was broader-based, with the Nifty Midcap index jumping 1.58% and the Nifty Smallcap index surging 2.64%, reflecting strong risk appetite.

On the BSE, SBI emerged as the top gainer, soaring 7.57%, while other major gainers included Titan, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel and Eternal. However, stocks like Power Grid, NTPC, ICICI Bank and ITC remained under pressure and ended among the key laggards.

Global cues were mixed as Brent crude slipped 0.81% to $67.52 per barrel, easing energy cost concerns. Meanwhile, foreign investors remained supportive, with FIIs buying equities worth ₹1,950.77 crore on Friday.

Sector-wise Performance (Highlights)

Strong Sectors

PSU Banks (Top performer; SBI rally boosted momentum)

(Top performer; SBI rally boosted momentum) Media

Consumer Durables

(All gained over 3%)

Positive Sectors

Cement & Infrastructure (UltraTech, L&T strength)

(UltraTech, L&T strength) Metals (Tata Steel rise)

(Tata Steel rise) Defence & Industrials (BEL gain)

Weak / Underperforming Sectors

Power & Utilities (PowerGrid, NTPC down)

(PowerGrid, NTPC down) Private Banking (ICICI Bank, Axis, HDFC Bank weak)

(ICICI Bank, Axis, HDFC Bank weak) IT (Infosys, Tech Mahindra lagged)

(Infosys, Tech Mahindra lagged) FMCG (ITC declined)