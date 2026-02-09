Bangladesh heads to pivotal vote after Gen Z–led uprising

Last Updated on February 9, 2026 7:07 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh will go to the polls on February 12 in what many analysts describe as its first genuinely competitive election in over a decade, following the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in a mass uprising last year driven largely by young activists.

For years under Hasina’s 15-year rule, opposition parties had little space to operate, with some boycotting elections and others weakened by mass arrests. This time, the political landscape has shifted dramatically. Hasina’s Awami League is banned after she fled to India following the 2024 unrest, and opposition parties are once again campaigning openly.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is widely expected to emerge as the frontrunner. It is contesting 292 of the 300 parliamentary seats. BNP chief Tarique Rahman told Reuters the party was confident of winning “enough to form a government”.

However, the race is not straightforward. A coalition led by the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami is mounting a strong challenge, bolstered by the backing of a new Gen Z-driven party whose members are mostly under 30. The group aligned with Jamaat after failing to convert its street mobilisation against Hasina into electoral success.

Across the country, electioneering is visible. Black-and-white posters bearing the BNP’s “sheaf of paddy” symbol and Jamaat’s “scales” hang from trees, poles and roadside walls, while campaign huts blast party songs. Analysts say the contrast with previous polls, when the Awami League’s “boat” symbol dominated public spaces, is stark.

Bangladesh, home to around 175 million people, has seen months of unrest since Hasina’s removal. Disruptions have hit key industries, including garments, where the country is the world’s second-largest exporter. Analysts warn that a fractured verdict could prolong instability.

“Opinion polls suggest the BNP has an edge, but a significant portion of voters remains undecided,” said Parvez Karim Abbasi, executive director of Dhaka’s Centre for Governance Studies. “Several factors will shape the outcome, including how Generation Z, which makes up about a quarter of the electorate, votes.”

Economic concerns loom large. Surveys by Dhaka-based think tanks Communication & Research Foundation and Bangladesh Election and Public Opinion Studies show corruption as the top issue among the country’s 128 million voters, followed by inflation. Bangladesh has faced rising prices, weakening reserves and slowing investment, prompting it to seek billions in external financing since 2022 from institutions such as the IMF and World Bank.

Abdullah Al Saad, 21, voting for the first time, said he hoped the next government would safeguard basic freedoms. “Everyone was tired of Hasina’s Awami League. People couldn’t even vote during national elections. People had no voice,” he said. “I hope the next government, whoever comes into power, will ensure this freedom of expression.”

The vote could also reshape Bangladesh’s foreign relations. Under Hasina, the country was seen as close to India, where she remains after fleeing office. Analysts say China’s influence has grown since her ouster. While some see the BNP as relatively more aligned with India than Jamaat, others suggest a Jamaat-led government could tilt towards Pakistan.

Jamaat’s Gen Z ally has criticised what it calls “New Delhi’s hegemony” in Bangladesh and has met Chinese diplomats, according to reports. Jamaat has said it is not aligned with any specific country. Rahman said a BNP government would maintain friendly ties with any nation that “offers what is suitable for my people and my country”.

Campaigning entered its final day on Monday, with rallies by senior leaders causing traffic congestion across Dhaka. BNP chief Tarique Rahman addressed multiple rallies across the capital, while Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman led mass processions. Campaigning is scheduled to end at 7.30 am on Tuesday, in line with Election Commission rules.