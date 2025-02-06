Final Trade Feb 5:market ends in negative terrain

DomeSensex sheds 313pts, Nifty ends at 23,696; Smallcap shares outperformstic

Benchmark domestic equity indices ended today’s range-bound session in negative terrain, dragged by Realty, FMCG and Consumer Durables sectors. The 30-share index at Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, slipped 312 points, or 0.4 percent, to close at 78,271. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 fell 43 points, or 0.18 percent, to settle at 23,696. The broader market indices at BSE outperformed the equity markets. The Mid-Cap index advanced almost 0.7 percent and the Small-Cap index gained over 1.4 percent.

In the Sensex index, 21 out of 30 companies logged losses. In the top laggards, Asian Paints dropped over 3.3 percent, Titan shed over three percent, and Nestle India fell over 2.2 percent. Meanwhile, among the top gainers, Adani Ports rose 1.6 percent, IndusInd Bank advanced 1.2 percent, and Tata Motors gained over 0.9 percent.

In Sectoral Indices at the BSE, 15 out of 21 sectors ended in positive territory. Among top gainers, Oil and Gas surged almost 1.9 percent, Services added almost 1.6 percent, and Metal increased by over one and a half percent. Conversely, in top laggards, Realty shed over 1.6 percent, FMCG lost over 1.4 percent, and Consumer Durables fell over 1.2 percent.

The overall market breadth at the BSE was positive as shares of 2,548 companies advanced and 1,417 declined while 140 remained unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 33 companies hit their 52-week high while 34 hit their 52 week low.

