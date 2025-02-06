Major Asian markets show mixed trends

Major Asian indices displayed mixed trends today. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed over 0.9 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite index declined over 0.6 percent, and Singapore’s Straits Times index fell 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, South Korea Kospi rose 1.1 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei ended marginally down by 0.09 percent. Major European indices were trading mixed. France’s CAC was trading over 0.1 percent down, and Germany’s DAX was nearly flat, while London’s FTSE was also trading nearly flat, with a positive bias, when reports last came in.

