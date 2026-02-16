Final Trade Feb 16: Market Rebound: Nifty and Sensex Snap Losing Streak

Last Updated on February 16, 2026 5:23 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / BIZ DESK

Indian equity markets staged a sharp late-session recovery on February 16, snapping a two-day losing streak, led primarily by strength in banking and select heavyweight stocks. The BSE Sensex closed 0.79% or 650.39 points higher at 83,277.15, while the Nifty 50 gained 0.83% or 211.65 points to settle at 25,682.75. The indices had opened weak but saw sustained buying through the afternoon session.

Banking & Financials

Private and PSU banks led the rally, with HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Power Grid among the top contributors on the Sensex. The Nifty Private Bank index emerged as a top sectoral gainer. However, capital market-linked stocks such as BSE Ltd, Angel One, and MCX plunged up to 10% after the RBI revised capital market exposure norms, tightening funding avenues for brokers while favouring banks.

IT Sector

Information technology stocks remained under pressure, dragging the Nifty IT index down nearly 1%. Heavyweights such as Infosys, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra ended lower, reflecting continued caution in the sector.

Auto & Industrials

Auto stocks were subdued, with Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra among the laggards. The Nifty Auto index slipped nearly 1%, indicating sector-specific weakness despite broader market strength.

Pharma & Healthcare

Healthcare counters saw steady buying interest, placing the Nifty Healthcare index among the top performers of the day.

Broader Markets & Market Breadth

The Nifty MidCap and SmallCap indices rose 0.48% and 0.11%, respectively. Market breadth, however, remained negative, with 2,489 stocks declining against 1,663 advances on the BSE. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee slipped marginally by 0.02% to 90.6500 against the U.S. dollar.

Overall, banking-led momentum helped benchmark indices close firmly in positive territory despite sectoral divergences.