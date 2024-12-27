The Indian Awaaz

Final Trade Dec 27: Sensex Up 226 Pts, Rupee Hits Record Low, Gold & Silver Slip

Dec 27, 2024

Benchmark domestic equity indices today ended in positive territory with gains of almost 0.3 percent. The broader market indices at BSE closed mixed. The Mid-Cap index ended marginally down by 0.08 percent, whereas the Small-Cap index gained 0.28 percent.

The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, gained 226 points, to close at 78,699. Similarly, the National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 added 63 points, to end at 23,813.

In the Forex market, the rupee today plunged by 28 paise to settle at a record closing low of 85 rupees and 54 paise against the US dollar. In the Indian Bullion Market, 24 Karat Gold was trading down at 76,920 rupees per 10 grams, while Silver 999 Fine was also trading down at 89,090 rupees per kilogram, a short while ago. Brent Crude was trading up at 73 dollars and 77 cents per barrel. WTI crude also advanced to trade at around 70 dollars and 17 cents per barrel, according to the latest reports.

