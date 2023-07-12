इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jul 2023 02:08:52      انڈین آواز
FCI starts e-auction of rice to control retail price

AMN / NEW DELHI

Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ministry has said that the decision to sell rice through e-auction under the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS) from the buffer stock to bulk consumers has been taken in the public interest.

Addressing media in New Delhi, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said that more rice has been given to meet the food grain requirement of the people as there is a possibility of reduction in supply of rice due to weather disruptions.

Mr Chopra added, the Food Corporation of India has started the e-auction of rice to control the retail price and to send a message to the market that the government has enough stock to step in at any point of time.

The third e-auction of 2023-24 is scheduled for tomorrow.

