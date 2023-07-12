इंडियन आवाज़     12 Jul 2023 07:03:09      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

CPI-based inflation rose to 4.81%, food inflation to 4.49% in June

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s retail inflation rose to 4.81 per cent in June from 4.31 per cent in May The food inflation saw a sharp rise to 4.49 per cent from 2.96 per cent in May, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) today.

The inflation is, however, lower than 7.01 per cent in June 2022.

The inflation was mainly driven higher by food and beverages where the consumer price index (CPI) rose to 183 in June from 179.1 in May. In the pan, tobacco, and intoxicants category, the index remained stable at 201.4 as compared to 201. 

The price data are collected from selected 1114 urban Markets and 1181 villages covering all States/UTs through personal visits by field staff of Field Operations Division of NSO, MoSPI on a weekly roster. During the month of June 2023, NSO collected prices from 98.9% villages and 98.4% urban Markets while the Market-wise prices reported therein were 88.2% for rural and 92.4% for urban.

All India Inflation rates (on point to point basis i.e. current month over same month of last year, i.e. June 2023 over June 2022), based on General Indices and CFPIs are given as follows:

All India year-on-year inflation rates (%) based on CPI (General) and CFPI: June 2023 over June 2022

 Jun. 2023 (Prov.)May. 2023 (Final)Jun. 2022
RuralUrbanCombd.RuralUrbanCombd.RuralUrbanCombd.
InflationCPI (General)4.724.964.814.234.334.317.096.867.01
CFPI4.564.314.493.302.432.967.618.047.75
IndexCPI (General)181.8179.9180.9179.8178.2179.1173.6171.4172.6
CFPI179.0186.4181.6175.1181.1177.2171.2178.7173.8

 Notes: Prov.  – Provisional, Combd. – Combined

   Monthly changes in the General Indices and CFPIs are given below:

Monthly changes (%) in All India CPI (General) and CFPI: June 2023 over May 2023

IndicesJun. 2023 (Prov.)May. 2023 (Final)Monthly change (%)
RuralUrbanCombd.RuralUrbanCombd.RuralUrbanCombd.
CPI (General)181.8179.9180.9179.8178.2179.11.110.951.01
CFPI179.0186.4181.6175.1181.1177.22.232.932.48

           Note: Figures of June 2023 are provisional.

   Next date of release for July 2023 CPI is 14th August 2023 (Monday). For more details please visit the website www.mospi.gov.in

List of Annex

AnnexTitle
IAll-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for May 2023 (Final) and June 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
IIAll-India inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined
IIIGeneral CPI for States for Rural, Urban and Combined for May 2023 (Final) and June 2023 (Provisional)
IVYear-on-year inflation rates (%) of major States for Rural, Urban and Combined for June 2023 (Provisional)

Annex I

All-India General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for May 2023 (Final) and June 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

(Base: 2012=100)

Group CodeSub-group CodeDescriptionRuralUrbanCombined
WeightsMay. 23 Index
(Final)		Jun. 23 Index
(Prov.)		WeightsMay. 23 Index
(Final)		Jun. 23 Index
(Prov.)		WeightsMay. 23 Index
(Final)		Jun. 23 Index
(Prov.)
(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7)(8)(9)(10)(11)(12)
 1.1.01Cereals and products12.35173.2174.26.59174.7175.79.67173.7174.7
 1.1.02Meat and fish4.38211.5220.32.73219.4226.63.61214.3222.5
 1.1.03Egg0.49171.0181.20.36176.7185.40.43173.2182.8
 1.1.04Milk and products7.72179.6180.15.33179.4179.86.61179.5180.0
 1.1.05Oils and fats4.21173.3167.32.81164.4159.73.56170.0164.5
 1.1.06Fruits2.88169.0166.92.90175.8177.82.89172.2172.0
 1.1.07Vegetables7.46148.7165.34.41185.0210.46.04161.0180.6
 1.1.08Pulses and products2.95174.9180.81.73176.9183.22.38175.6181.6
 1.1.09Sugar and Confectionery1.70121.9122.80.97124.2125.01.36122.7123.5
 1.1.10Spices3.11221.0226.21.79211.9216.62.50218.0223.0
 1.2.11Non-alcoholic beverages1.37178.7179.31.13165.9166.71.26173.4174.0
 1.1.12Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.5.56191.1191.55.54197.7198.45.55194.2194.7
1 Food and beverages54.18176.8180.336.29183.1187.645.86179.1183.0
2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants3.26199.9200.31.36204.2204.62.38201.0201.4
 3.1.01Clothing6.32191.2191.94.72181.3182.05.58187.3188.0
 3.1.02Footwear1.04187.9188.60.85168.1168.50.95179.7180.3
3 Clothing and footwear7.36190.8191.45.57179.3180.06.53186.2186.9
4 Housing21.67175.6174.410.07175.6174.4
5 Fuel and light7.94182.5181.85.58183.4184.66.84182.8182.9
 6.1.01Household goods and services3.75179.8180.33.87170.1170.43.80175.2175.6
 6.1.02Health6.83187.8188.54.81182.2182.85.89185.7186.3
 6.1.03Transport and communication7.60169.7169.99.73160.4160.88.59164.8165.1
 6.1.04Recreation and amusement1.37173.8174.12.04169.2169.81.68171.2171.7
 6.1.05Education3.46180.3181.85.62174.8177.14.46177.1179.0
 6.1.06Personal care and effects4.25184.9184.43.47185.6185.23.89185.2184.7
6 Miscellaneous27.26179.5179.929.53171.6172.328.32175.7176.2
General Index (All Groups)100.00179.8181.8100.00178.2179.9100.00179.1180.9
Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI)47.25175.1179.029.62181.1186.439.06177.2181.6

Notes:

  1. Prov. : Provisional.
  2. CFPI : Out of 12 sub-groups contained in ‘Food and Beverages’ group, CFPI is based on ten sub-groups, excluding ‘Non-alcoholic beverages’ and ‘Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.’.
  3. –        : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Annex II

All-India year-on-year inflation rates (%) for General, Group and Sub-group level CPI and CFPI numbers for June 2023 (Provisional) for Rural, Urban and Combined

(Base: 2012=100)

Group CodeSub-group CodeDescriptionRuralUrbanCombined 
Jun. 22 Index
(Final)		Jun. 23Index
(Prov.)		Inflation Rate
(%)		Jun. 22 Index
(Final)		Jun. 23Index
(Prov.)		Inflation Rate
(%)		Jun. 22 Index
(Final)		Jun. 23Index
(Prov.)		Inflation Rate
(%)		 
(1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6)(7)(8)(9)(10)(11)(12) 
 1.1.01Cereals and products153.8174.213.26157.5175.711.56155.0174.712.71 
 1.1.02Meat and fish217.2220.31.43223.4226.61.43219.4222.51.41 
 1.1.03Egg169.6181.26.84172.8185.47.29170.8182.87.03 
 1.1.04Milk and products165.4180.18.89166.4179.88.05165.8180.08.56 
 1.1.05Oils and fats208.1167.3-19.61188.6159.7-15.32200.9164.5-18.12 
 1.1.06Fruits165.8166.90.66174.1177.82.13169.7172.01.36 
 1.1.07Vegetables167.3165.3-1.20211.5210.4-0.52182.3180.6-0.93 
 1.1.08Pulses and products164.6180.89.84163.6183.211.98164.3181.610.53 
 1.1.09Sugar and Confectionery119.1122.83.11121.4125.02.97119.9123.53.00 
 1.1.10Spices188.9226.219.75183.5216.618.04187.1223.019.19 
 1.2.11Non-alcoholic beverages174.2179.32.93159.1166.74.78167.9174.03.63 
 1.1.12Prepared meals, snacks, sweets etc.181.9191.55.28186.3198.46.49183.9194.75.87 
1 Food and beverages172.4180.34.58179.3187.64.63174.9183.04.63 
2 Pan, tobacco and intoxicants192.9200.33.84198.3204.63.18194.3201.43.65 
 3.1.01Clothing180.7191.96.20171.6182.06.06177.1188.06.15 
 3.1.02Footwear178.7188.65.54157.4168.57.05169.9180.36.12 
3 Clothing and footwear180.4191.46.10169.4180.06.26176.0186.96.19 
4 Housing166.8174.44.56166.8174.44.56 
5 Fuel and light176.7181.82.89174.9184.65.55176.0182.93.92 
 6.1.01Household goods and services170.3180.35.87162.1170.45.12166.4175.65.53 
 6.1.02Health178.2188.55.78170.9182.86.96175.4186.36.21 
 6.1.03Transport and communication165.5169.92.66157.2160.82.29161.1165.12.48 
 6.1.04Recreation and amusement168.0174.13.63164.1169.83.47165.8171.73.56 
 6.1.05Education172.6181.85.33166.5177.16.37169.0179.05.92 
 6.1.06Personal care and effects169.5184.48.79169.2185.29.46169.4184.79.03 
6 Miscellaneous171.0179.95.20163.8172.35.19167.5176.25.19 
General Index (All Groups)173.6181.84.72171.4179.94.96172.6180.94.81 
Consumer Food Price Index171.2179.04.56178.7186.44.31173.8181.64.49        

Notes:

  1. Prov.       : Provisional.
  2. –               : CPI (Rural) for housing is not compiled.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور متحدہ عرب امارات کا دورہ کریں گے

AMN وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی 13 سے 15 جولائی، 2023 تک فرانس اور ...

ہندوستان میں کسی مذہب کو خطرہ نہیں: این ایس اے اجیت ڈوول

اے ایم این / نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے قومی سلامتی کے مشیر (این ای ...

بہار سرکار نے زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے کنبوں کو امداد اور معاوضہ فراہم کرنے کا فیصلہ کیا

بہار سرکار نے پہلی بار زہریلی شراب کے سانحے میں مرنے والوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

ASSAM: PCA demands a modern media centre in Guwahati

AMN / Guwahati Press Club of Assam (PCA) demands a modern multi-media centre in Guwahati for the benefit of ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO to transfer its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle to private sector

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will soon transfer its Small Satellite Launch Vehi ...

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, to launch from Sriharikota this week

AMN / WEB DESK India's upcoming lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from Sriharikota this week. Mi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart