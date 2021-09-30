India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
India is committed to goal of nuclear weapons-free world: Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Germany’s Social Democratic Party wins largest share of vote in federal election
US Prez Joe Biden takes COVID-19 vaccine booster
China rules out easing of visa curbs and border controls in the near future
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     30 Sep 2021 05:25:22      انڈین آواز

FC Goa edge out Bengaluru FC to reach Durand finals in sudden death

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Kolkata, 29 September: FC Goa eked out a narrow7-6 victory after a sudden-death tie-breaker over Bengaluru FC (BFC), to make it to their maiden Durand Cup final here on Wednesday evening and in the process set up a title clash with local favourites Mohammedan Sporting

In a gripping semi-final played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) the game ended 2-2 after extra time.

Christy Davis took the deciding spot-kick in sudden death which saw the Gaurs through as DamaitphangLyngdoh missed for BFC after both teams were tied 4-4 after the first five stipulated spot-kicks.

For Goa, the scorers in the shoot-out were AibanbhaDohling, Sanson Pereira, Leander D’Cunha, Edu Bedia, Papuia and MakanChothe and Christy. For BFC the ones to score were Muirang, Ajay Chhetri, Parag Satish, NamgyalBhutia, Ajith Kumar and BekeyOram.

Redeem Tlang missed for Goa and Akashdeep Singh and Lyngdoh for Bengaluru.

In regulation time Devendra Murgaokar and Redeem Tlang had scored in each half for the Gaurs while Siva Sakti got both goals for BFC.

Goa gaffer Juan Ferrando went into the game with a five-man backline, probably insurance for the fact that he was missing key players like Brandon Fernandez, Glan Martins and Sertion Fernandez, all now on India duty. Naushad Moosa, the BFC coach was the more enterprising, opting for a three-man forward line and going in without a central mid-fielder.

It was yet another goal in the first minute for the second semi-final running. Siva Sakthi took BFC to a flying start, thanks to a shocker by Goa keeper Navin Kumar. Goa bounced back almost immediately.

A smartly taken training-ground short corner which Nemil put in the path of Devendra Murgaokar who deflected it past Lara in the BFC goal. This was Murgaokar’s fifth of the tournament and his stature continues to rise with every passing game.

Thereafter it was all Goa in the half and the Gaurs should have taken an unassailable lead but for the wastefulness from the likes of Edu Bedia and Nemil in front of the goal. The half ended even-stevens.

Goa had the upper hand in the second half as well and finally Redeem Tlang, who had just come in as part of a triple change by Coach Juan Ferrando, put them ahead. He would owe it all to Spanish playmaker Alberto Noguera Ripoll as his piercing run at the BFC defence found him in space and the former Shillong Lajong man made no mistake with a scorching left-footer that whizzed past Lara.

BFC to their credit kept moving forward and found reward 11 minutes later when a move from the right flank by Namgyal Bhutia and his subsequent cross saw Siva Sakti leaping above the Goan defence for his second of the game.

Goa’s captain Eduardo BediaPelaez was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Goa’s Murgaokar and Mohameddan’s Marcus Joseph are now the top goal scorers with one game to go.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

FC Goa edge out Bengaluru FC to reach Durand finals in sudden death

Kolkata, 29 September: FC Goa eked out a narrow7-6 victory after a sudden-death tie-breaker over Bengaluru FC ...

Mohammedan Sporting beat FC Bengaluru United to enter sixth Durand final

Kolkata, 27 September: Local favourites Mohammedan Sporting (MDSP), overcame FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) 4 ...

Head Coach Igor Stimac names 23 players for SAFF Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 26 September: Indian senior football team head coach Igor Stimac on Sunday nam ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz