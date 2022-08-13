FBI seized top secret files in search of former US President Donald Trump’s estate

WEB DESK

The FBI has seized top secret files in a search of former US President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida this week. Agents removed 11 sets of documents, including some marked “TS/SCI”, a designation for material that could cause exceptionally grave damage to US national security. Mr. Trump denied any wrongdoing and said the items were declassified. It was the first time an ex-president’s home was searched in a criminal probe. The list of items was made public on Friday afternoon after a judge unsealed a seven-page document that included the warrant authorising the search of Mr. Trump’s Palm Beach residence, Mar-a-Lago.

It said more than 20 boxes of items were taken on Monday, including a binder of photos, a handwritten note, unspecified information about the “President of France” and a clemency letter written on behalf of long-time Trump ally Roger Stone.

As well as four sets of top secret files, the cache includes three sets of “secret documents” and three sets of “confidential” material. The warrant indicates that FBI agents were looking into potential violations of the Espionage Act, which makes it illegal to keep or transmit potentially dangerous national security information. The removal of classified documents or materials is prohibited by law. Mr. Trump increased the penalties for the crime while in office and it is now punishable by up to five years in prison.