Every child in J&K should have access to good education says PM Modi

AMN

Senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed an election rally at the sports stadium in Doda today. Addressing the gathering, Mr. Modi said that a safe and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir will be built together. He said that this time the assembly elections are going to decide the fate of the Union Territory. He told the voters that the political parties they had trusted neglected their children and only advanced the interests of their own families.

Mr. Modi further said that the youth of J&K have been suffering from terrorism and the parties promoting ‘Pariwarwad’ were having fun by misleading the people. Mr. Modi said he wants every child in Jammu and Kashmir to have access to good education. Mr Modi said, over the past few years, the BJP government has inaugurated various schools and colleges in the Union Territory for the betterment of the youth. He said that the long-standing demand for a medical college in Doda was also fulfilled recently by the BJP government.