THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

CBI arrests Sandip Ghosh, Kolkata Police officer in RG Kar doctor’s rape-murder case

Sep 15, 2024

AMN / KOLKATA

IN LATEST DEVELOPMENT, the CBI on Saturday slapped charges of rape and murder against former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, currently in judicial custody in a corruption case, an official of the probe agency said.

The agency also arrested Abhijit Mondal, the officer in charge of Tala Police Station, for his alleged involvement in the rape and murder of an on-duty woman medic in the RG Kar Hospital, he said.

The hospital is under the jurisdiction of Tala Police Station.

Three persons have so far been arrested in connection with the rape and murder case.

On August 9, the semi-nude body of the woman postgraduate trainee was recovered from the seminar hall of the hospital.

Mondal, who was on Saturday questioned by the CBI officers at their CGO Complex office here for several hours, was arrested in the evening after he failed to give them satisfying answers.

He has been arrested on charges of destruction of evidence and delay in lodging the FIR, among others.

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

CBI arrests Sandip Ghosh, Kolkata Police officer in RG Kar doctor’s rape-murder case

September 15, 2024
SPORTS

Hero Asian Champions Trophy: Indian Men’s Hockey Team edge past Pakistan 2-1 to end league stage unbeaten

September 15, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Floor price removed on export of Basmati rice

September 15, 2024
HEALTH

India to emerge as a global leader in healthcare innovation

September 15, 2024