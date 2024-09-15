CBI arrests Sandip Ghosh, Kolkata Police officer in RG Kar doctor’s rape-murder case

AMN / KOLKATA

IN LATEST DEVELOPMENT, the CBI on Saturday slapped charges of rape and murder against former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, currently in judicial custody in a corruption case, an official of the probe agency said.

The agency also arrested Abhijit Mondal, the officer in charge of Tala Police Station, for his alleged involvement in the rape and murder of an on-duty woman medic in the RG Kar Hospital, he said.

The hospital is under the jurisdiction of Tala Police Station.

Three persons have so far been arrested in connection with the rape and murder case.

On August 9, the semi-nude body of the woman postgraduate trainee was recovered from the seminar hall of the hospital.

Mondal, who was on Saturday questioned by the CBI officers at their CGO Complex office here for several hours, was arrested in the evening after he failed to give them satisfying answers.

He has been arrested on charges of destruction of evidence and delay in lodging the FIR, among others.