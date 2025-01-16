The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EU welcomes ceasefire deal in Gaza

Jan 16, 2025

WEB DESK

The European Union has welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and called on both parties to fully implement the deal. In a social media post, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, the deal brings hope to the entire region of Gaza, where people have endured immense suffering for far too long. She also said both parties must fully implement this agreement, as a stepping stone toward lasting stability in the region. Earlier yesterday, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire-for-hostages deal in Gaza.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Gaza war: Israel & Hamas reach ceasefire, hostage release deal

Jan 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US removes 3 Indian nuclear entities from export control list

Jan 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thailand eases long-term visa rules to attract foreign talent

Jan 16, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

Govt announces 8th Pay Commission for Central govt employees, Pensioners

16 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Protected: Understanding Term Insurance Claim Settlement Ratios

16 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Punjab launches SHE COHORT 3.0 to empower women-led startups

16 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana Minister urges centre to support development of ‘Kaleshwaram-Manthani-Ramagiri’ corridor

16 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment