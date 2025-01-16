EU welcomes ceasefire deal in Gaza

WEB DESK

The European Union has welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and called on both parties to fully implement the deal. In a social media post, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, the deal brings hope to the entire region of Gaza, where people have endured immense suffering for far too long. She also said both parties must fully implement this agreement, as a stepping stone toward lasting stability in the region. Earlier yesterday, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire-for-hostages deal in Gaza.