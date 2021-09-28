Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
Employment in 9 sectors at 3.08 crore in Apr-Jun, finds labour survey

AMN / NEW DELHI

The government on Monday said that the estimated total employment in the nine selected sectors is three crore eight lakhs in the first round of the Quarter April to June 2021.

Announcing Quarterly Employment Survey (QES), Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav today said, the estimated total employment in the nine selected sectors from the first round of QES is 3 crores and 8 lakhs approximately against a total of 2 crores and 37 lakhs in these sectors taken collectively, as reported in the sixth Economic Census (2013-14) reflecting a growth rate of 29 percent.

He said, the total employment estimated in the selected nine sectors, Manufacturing accounts for nearly 41 percent followed by Education with 22 percent, and Health eight percent. Mr Yadav said, trade as well as and IT/BPO each engaged 7 percent of the total estimated number of workers.

scientifically collected data with purity and integrity that can be cross examined will be immensely beneficial towards achieving targeted and last mile delivery of government programmes and schemes. Mr Yadav said, Prime Minister’s emphasis on evidence-based policy making and statistics-based execution will get a boost with more frequent Establishment based Employment Surveys.

