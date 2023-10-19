इंडियन आवाज़     19 Oct 2023 07:13:23      انڈین آواز

Egypt agrees to open border crossing to allow passage of humanitarian aid into Gaza

Leave a comment
Published On: By

US President Joe Biden has said Egypt has agreed to open a border crossing into Gaza to allow in 20 trucks with humanitarian aid as part of efforts to de-escalate tensions due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terror group Hamas. President Biden said he spoke with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in a telephonic conversation during which, they agreed to allow the aid. 

The US President was talking to reporters on board US Air Force aircraft while returning from a visit to Israel, where he went to show solidarity following the terror attack by Palestinian group Hamas on the 7th of October. The Egyptian Presidency in a statement said, that the two leaders in a phone call discussed ways to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza through the Rafah border crossing. It said, Egypt’s statement said officials in the two nations are coordinating with international humanitarian organizations – supervised by the United Nations – to deliver aid.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Israel today before heading to other countries in the region in an effort to de-escalate the Israel-Gaza conflict. Mr. Sunak in a statement said the attack on Al Ahli Hospital should be a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

یو این چیف اور اداروں کی غزہ کے ہسپتال پر ہلاکت خیز حملے کی مذمت UN

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انتونیو گوتیرش  نے کہا کہ وہ غزہ ...

UN: پاکستان میں مزید 15 لاکھ افراد کے بے روزگار ہونے کا امکان

کووڈ۔19 وبا، 2022 کے سیلاب اور حالیہ اقتصادی بحران کے باعث پاکس ...

اسرائیل اور فلسطین کے حماس کے درمیان جنگ کا گیارہواں دن

اسرائیل اور فلسطین کے حماس کے درمیان جنگ کا آج گیارہواں دن ہے ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

PM Modi reviews progress of Gaganyaan Mission

Calls upon scientists to aim for Indian Space Station by 2035 and sending astronauts to Moon by 2040 Ad ...

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

@Powered By: Logicsart