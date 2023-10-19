Egypt agrees to open border crossing to allow passage of humanitarian aid into Gaza

US President Joe Biden has said Egypt has agreed to open a border crossing into Gaza to allow in 20 trucks with humanitarian aid as part of efforts to de-escalate tensions due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terror group Hamas. President Biden said he spoke with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, in a telephonic conversation during which, they agreed to allow the aid.

The US President was talking to reporters on board US Air Force aircraft while returning from a visit to Israel, where he went to show solidarity following the terror attack by Palestinian group Hamas on the 7th of October. The Egyptian Presidency in a statement said, that the two leaders in a phone call discussed ways to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza through the Rafah border crossing. It said, Egypt’s statement said officials in the two nations are coordinating with international humanitarian organizations – supervised by the United Nations – to deliver aid.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Israel today before heading to other countries in the region in an effort to de-escalate the Israel-Gaza conflict. Mr. Sunak in a statement said the attack on Al Ahli Hospital should be a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict.