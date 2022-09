AMN / WEB DESK

The Enforcement Directorate, ED has arrested a man named Ashish Malik over the allegation of collecting 52 crore rupees by duping with over one thousand people.

ED said that accused Malik with his associates Sunil Singh and Sandeep Kaushik made promises to the investors for investment in a Russian based oil company and crypto currencies and to get return of twenty per cent per month on their investment.