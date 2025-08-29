EC issues notices to around 3 lakh people in Bihar over suspected citizenship

AMN / PATNA

The Election Commission has issued notices to around three lakh people over suspected citizenship under the intensive revision drive of the voter list in Bihar. During the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), these individuals did not submit their documents with their enumeration forms.

Investigations revealed that their citizenship is doubtful, and most of them are citizens of Bangladesh and Nepal.

According to information received from the Election Commission, the majority of notices have been sent to people residing in East Champaran, West Champaran, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Purnia, Katihar, Araria, and Supaul districts. All these districts are located in Bihar’s border areas, sharing boundaries with Nepal or lying in close proximity to it.