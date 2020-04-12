Earthquake jolt Delhi NCR

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR at around 5.45 IST . The epicentre was near Delhi UP border. It was measured 3.5 at Richter scale.
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR at around 5.45 IST . The epicentre was near Delhi UP border. It was measured 3.5 at Richter scale.
By Utpal Borpujari While COVID-19 keeps everyone in the #StayHomeStaySafe mode, the consumption of content ...
Syed Ali Mujtaba / Chennai Tamil actor turned politician Kamal Hassan has written a long letter to the Prim ...
Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...
Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...
AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...
AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...
AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...
According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...