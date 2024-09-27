THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar Participates in Productive IBSA Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

Sep 27, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar attended a productive IBSA Foreign Ministers’ meeting, alongside his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira and South African counterpart Ronald Lamola yesterday. Dr. Jaishankar stated that IBSA nations actively participate in and shape global discourses on development, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), poverty eradication, multilateralism, and South-South cooperation. He noted that the ministers shared convergent views on the need for reforms of the UN system and its Security Council. Dr. Jaishankar emphasized that consultations should intensify as these debates become more urgent.

IBSA, which stands for India, Brazil, and South Africa, is a forum that brings together these three large democracies and economies.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indonesia, Malaysia renew local currency bilateral swap agreement

Sep 27, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

1 Dead as Hurricane Helene Hits Northwestern Florida as Category 4 Storm

Sep 27, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Shigeru Ishiba Wins Party Leadership Contest, Set to Become Japan’s Next PM

Sep 27, 2024

You missed

HINDI SECTION

Ujjain: महाकाल मंदिर के पास बड़ा हादसा, दीवार गिरने से दो की मौत, चार घायल

September 27, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES

Two dead as wall near Ujjain’s Mahakal temple collapses due to rain

September 27, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

8th Meeting of India-Myanmar Joint Trade Committee held in Delhi

September 27, 2024
URDU SECTION

کیا آپ بھی جعلی ادویات لے رہے ہیں؟ پیراسیٹامول سمیت 50 سے زائد ادویات کوالٹی ٹیسٹ میں ناکام ہوگئیں۔

September 27, 2024