EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar Participates in Productive IBSA Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar attended a productive IBSA Foreign Ministers’ meeting, alongside his Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira and South African counterpart Ronald Lamola yesterday. Dr. Jaishankar stated that IBSA nations actively participate in and shape global discourses on development, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), poverty eradication, multilateralism, and South-South cooperation. He noted that the ministers shared convergent views on the need for reforms of the UN system and its Security Council. Dr. Jaishankar emphasized that consultations should intensify as these debates become more urgent.

IBSA, which stands for India, Brazil, and South Africa, is a forum that brings together these three large democracies and economies.