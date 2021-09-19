India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
India, US have similar goals, share same zeal towards climate change: Power Minister
Sitharaman announces govt guarantee worth Rs 30,600 cr for ‘bad bank’
Govt says, COVID weekly positivity rate for last 11 weeks is below 3%
Dr S Jaishankar discusses recent developments in Indo-Pacific & Afghanistan with French counterpart

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar today discussed recent developments in the Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. In a tweet, Dr Jaishnakar said, he is looking forward to their meeting in New York.

Delhi Capitals’ ultimate goal is to win the IPL; Captain Rishabh Pant

By Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 September: Delhi Capitals' Captain Rishabh Pant, says his team's ultimat ...

​Raninder Singh Reelected President of the National Rifle Association of India

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 18 September: In a straight contest incumbent Raninder Singh defeated&nbs ...

Error-free rounds enable Honey Baisoya, Khalin Joshi to take joint halfway lead at J&K Open

Harpal Singh Bedi Srinagar, 16 September Delhi golfer Honey Baisoya and Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi returned ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

