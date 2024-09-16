DPIIT to launch BHASKAR platform for startups

AMN

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, DPIIT is set to launch a digital platform – BHASKAR- aimed at strengthening India’s startup ecosystem. The Bharat Startup Knowledge Access Registry, BHASKAR initiative, is a platform designed to centralize, streamline, and enhance collaboration among key stakeholders within the entrepreneurial ecosystem. This initiative aligns with Government’s vision to transform India into a global leader in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a release that BHASKAR will bridge the gap between startups, investors, mentors, and other stakeholders, allowing for seamless interaction across sectors.