Dhaka warns of stern action over Durga Puja rumours

Sep 28, 2025

Last Updated on September 28, 2025

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Home Affairs Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Sunday warned of strict action against those spreading communal rumours on social media during Durga Puja.


“There will be 33,355 Puja mandaps this year, over 1,000 more than last year,” he said, adding that nearly one lakh armed forces, 70,000 police, 2,03,564 Ansar and 430 BGB platoons have been deployed. Around 80,000 volunteers are linked via the National Telecommunication Monitoring Cell (NTMC) for vigilance.
“There is no threat. I visited mandaps in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Munshiganj— everything is peaceful. A handful of fascist collaborators are spreading panic, but they will not succeed,” he added.


Social Welfare Adviser Sharmeen Soneya Murshid said 80,000 staff and volunteers will assist law enforcement, with help desks, hotlines, and grants for low-income Hindu mandaps. “Every citizen has the right to share the joy of festivals. Safety of women and children is our priority,” she said.

