Dhaka, Islamabad revive economic ties after 2 decades

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh and Pakistan have revived their long-dormant Joint Economic Commission (JEC) after 20 years, agreeing to enhance cooperation in trade, agriculture, IT, pharmaceuticals, food, and energy.

The 9th JEC meeting, the first since 2005, was held on Monday at the NEC Conference Room in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, led by Bangladesh Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed and Pakistan Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik.

Calling it a “very important meeting,” Dr. Salehuddin said discussions covered agriculture, IT, aviation, food, and maritime transport “aimed at improving livelihoods” and building regional cooperation. “If South Asian countries can collaborate in this manner, it will be better for everyone,” he added. Pakistan’s Minister Malik lauded Bangladesh for “reviving the dialogue after two decades,” noting that bilateral trade remains below one billion dollars. “We should work to increase our trade volume and move beyond jute — into agriculture, pharmaceuticals, power, and energy,” he said.