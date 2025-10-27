50 injured as rival university students clash in Dhaka

Last Updated on October 27, 2025 9:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

At least 50 students were injured early Monday after a violent clash between students of Daffodil International University and City University in Dhaka’s Ashulia area, local media reported.

Tensions began Sunday evening when a City University student allegedly spat from his motorcycle, hitting a Daffodil student and sparking a brawl. Around 40–50 City University students later attacked a Daffodil residence with bricks and weapons.

As videos spread online, over a thousand Daffodil students retaliated, storming the City University campus and setting fire to vehicles and buildings. Several buses, a private car, and computers were reportedly destroyed.

Police said the situation is now under control, though witnesses reported continued chases and arson into the early hours.

Bangladesh has seen mounting unrest and lawlessness since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government last year.

Bangladesh student leader accuses administration of political bias

Sarjis Alam, one of the key figures of Anti-discrimination Student Movement which led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina, and chief organiser (North) of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has accused parts of Bangladesh’s administration of showing “political bias,” alleging favouritism towards BNP, Jamaat, and remnants of the Awami League.

“Some in the administration are behaving pro-BNP, some pro-Jamaat, and some like Awami League loyalists,” he told journalists after a coordination meeting in Kishoreganj on Saturday.

He warned that continued bias could lead to unrest, saying, “If such behaviour continues and a major incident occurs, no one will get any shelter or protection.”

Alam alleged that “many allies of the Awami League still hold influence in the High Court,” claiming bail in key cases is often granted “in exchange for money or political negotiation.”