DGCA revises ticket refund rules for airlines

Feb 27, 2026

February 27, 2026

AMN

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has revised the ticket refund norms for airlines. Passengers can now cancel or change air tickets without paying an additional charge within 48 hours of making the bookings, subject to certain conditions. It said that airlines should not levy any additional charge for correction in the name of the same person when the error is pointed out by the passenger within 24 hours of making the booking, when the ticket is booked directly through the airline’s website.

DGCA said, in case of purchase of a ticket through a travel agent or portal, the onus of refund shall lie with the airlines, as agents are their appointed representatives. It said that the airlines shall ensure that the refund process is completed within 14 working days. Besides, there are changes with respect to norms for ticket cancellations due to a medical emergency faced by the passenger. The airlines have been asked to provide a ‘Look-in option’ for a period of 48 hours to passengers after booking tickets.

During this period, a passenger can cancel or amend the ticket without any additional charges, except for the normal prevailing fare for the revised flight for which the ticket is sought to be amended. DGCA said this facility shall not be available for a flight whose departure is less than seven days for domestic flights and 15 days for international flights from the booking date when the ticket is booked directly through the airline’s website. Beyond 48 hours of initial booking time, this option would not be available, and the passenger would have to pay the relevant cancellation fees for amendment.

