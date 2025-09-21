Dept of Consumer Affairs Launches National Consumer Helpline under GST Reforms

Last Updated on September 21, 2025 12:20 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Department of Consumer Affairs has enabled GST grievance redressal on the National Consumer Helpline as part of Next-Gen GST Reforms. Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a statement, said that a dedicated category has been enabled on the Integrated Grievance Redressal Mechanism (INGRAM) portal to address the expected consumer queries and complaints following the implementation of revised GST rates and exemptions effective from Monday. This category features major sub-categories, including Automobiles, Banking, Consumer Durables, E-commerce, FMCG and other,s wherein GST-related complaints will be registered. This initiative is expected to strengthen GST compliance and promote a participatory governance model by empowering consumers to become active stakeholders in fair market practices. The National Consumer Helpline has emerged as a single point of access for consumers across the country to register grievances at the pre-litigation stage.The Ministry said that consumers can now lodge their complaints in seventeen languages via toll-free number 1915 or through the INGRAM portal.