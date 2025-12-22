Dense Fog Disrupts Flights and Trains in Delhi-NCR

AMN

Several flights and trains experienced disruptions due to dense fog conditions in the National Capital and NCR region today. An official from Delhi Airport said that around 10 flights were cancelled due to low visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The Delhi Division of Indian Railways said that the movement of several Delhi-bound trains was also affected today. It said that around 17 trains were delayed by more than 3 hours. The India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate fog conditions till forenoon, while shallow fog conditions during the night today.