Dense Fog Disrupts Flights and Trains in Delhi-NCR

Dec 22, 2025

AMN

Several flights and trains experienced disruptions due to dense fog conditions in the National Capital and NCR region today. An official from Delhi Airport said that around 10 flights were cancelled due to low visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The Delhi Division of Indian Railways said that the movement of several Delhi-bound trains was also affected today. It said that around 17 trains were delayed by more than 3 hours. The India Meteorological Department has predicted moderate fog conditions till forenoon, while shallow fog conditions during the night today.

NCR DELHI

2 Lakh PUCs Issued Since Delhi’s ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Campaign: Delhi Minister

Dec 22, 2025
AMN

Delhi Government Intensifies GRAP Stage IV Drive to Curb Air Pollution

Dec 22, 2025
AMN

First Foodgrain Freight Train Reaches Kashmir with 1,384 Tonnes of Rice

Dec 22, 2025

QAUMI AWAAZ

Kiren Rijiju offers chadar at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

22 December 2025
CAMPUS DEFENCE

Rashtriya Raksha University Sign MoU with DRDO for defence and security

22 December 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

