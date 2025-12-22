The Indian Awaaz

2 Lakh PUCs Issued Since Delhi’s ‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Campaign: Delhi Minister

Dec 22, 2025

Staff Reporter

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa today said that over two lakh Pollution Under Control Certificates have been issued since the start of the No PUC, No fuel campaign in the national capital. Briefing media in New Delhi, the Minister called on private companies to comply with GRAP-IV measures, and warned them of strict action. Manjinder Sirsa said that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and MCD Commissioners are carrying out an extensive drive to seal polluting industries and unauthorised industrial units. 

The Minister said that serious action will be taken against institutions as soon as complaints are received against them, without giving them any further chances. He informed that the India Meteorological Department has said that the weather is expected to improve tomorrow, and hence, the air quality of the region may also improve.

