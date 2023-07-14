इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jul 2023 11:15:44      انڈین آواز
Democratic System in India is getting stronger, says President Murmu

AMN / Jaipur

The President Droupadi Murmu has said that the democratic system in India is continuously getting stronger. She said that the country’s development journey has been moving forward with democratic methods successfully incorporating the largest diversity in the world. President Murmu was addressing the inaugural session of a seminar organized by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association in Jaipur this evening.

Mrs. Murmu said that our faith in democracy is very deep. Even after 75 years of independence, our country has kept the democratic values strong while facing all the challenges. She said that the general elections to be held in the country are the biggest proof of the vibrancy of our democracy. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, voting arrangements were made for more than 91 crore voters. Many countries of the world are getting knowledge from the electoral system of India.

The President said that the Panchayati Raj system is playing a fundamental role in our democracy. There are 46 percent women in more than 31.5 lakh elected representatives in more than 2 lakh 75 thousand local rural bodies in the country. He said that for the first time the number of women parliamentarians has crossed 100 and it will increase further in the days to come. Earlier this afternoon, the President offered prayers at the Khatushyam Temple in Sikar and wished for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the country.

