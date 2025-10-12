Deliberately distorted: Mamata Banerjee on Durgapur gang-rape remark

Last Updated on October 12, 2025 11:49 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

WEB DESK

Facing backlash over her remarks on the alleged gang-rape of a medical student in West Bengal’s Durgapur, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday claimed that her statement was ‘deliberately distorted’ and taken out of context.

Banerjee broke her silence over the gang-rape near a private medical college premises, saying that a girl should not be allowed to go out at night. “How did she come out at 12.30 at night?” she asked, asserting it was unfair to single out her government as it was the private medical college’s responsibility to ensure her safety.

Asked about her remarks, the Trinamool Congress chief claimed that her words were taken out of context.

“My address at Dum Dum Airport (in Kolkata) has been deliberately distorted. You ask me a question, and when I answer, my words are twisted and taken out of context. Do not try such nasty politics with me. Unlike others, I have the decency to meet you and speak directly. Others merely respond to pre-decided questions,” she said.

Reacting to the incident, Banerjee asserted that women shouldn’t be allowed to come outside at night.

“A girl child at night-time shouldn’t be allowed to come outside. They also have to protect themselves,” she said, while calling the incident “shocking.” “No one will be excused,” she added.

The medical college student hailing from Odisha was allegedly gangraped outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night when she went out with a friend for dinner.

The girl’s parents had lodged an FIR with the New Township police station here.