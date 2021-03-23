Delhi reports over 1100 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, bans Holi celebrations in public

WEB DESK

As per the latest Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Delhi government’s health department, the city reported 1,101 fresh Covid-19 cases, 620 recoveries and four deaths on Tuesday.

The rising number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital prompted authorities to impose restrictions on Holi celebrations. Citing the prevailing coronavirus situation, the Delhi government has imposed a ban on Holi celebrations in public places.

The ban comes on a day when Delhi reported 1,101 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths.

“Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Delhi, public celebrations for upcoming festivals such as Holi, Navratri and gatherings in general, shall not be allowed. All district magistrates and authorities concerned should ensure strict adherence to the order,” the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said.

The DDMA has also instructed officials that random testing (RAT/RT-PCR) of passengers coming from other states where Covid-19 cases are increasing must be done at all airports, railway stations, inter-state bus terminals.

With this, the national capital’s total case tally has reached 6,49,973, of which 6,34,595 have recovered. Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll stands at 10,967. Currently, Delhi has 4,411 active Covid-19 cases.