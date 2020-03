AMN

Delhi Police has registered a case against Maulana Saad and others of Tablighi Jamaat Nizamuddin Markaz.

The case was registered against them for violation of government directions given to the management of Markaz of Basti Nizamuddin regarding restriction of social, political, religious gathering and for taking safety measures for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 viral infection.

