Delhi LG: Government Operations Won’t Be Run From Jail, Responds to AAP’s Kejriwal Statements

AMN/ WEB DESK

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena assured the citizens of the national capital that the Delhi government will not be run from jail. His remarks came on the backdrop of statements by AAP leaders that Arvind Kejriwal will continue as Chief Minister even if he is behind bars. Mr Saxena was replying to a question during a private TV Channel Summit in New Delhi. The Enforcement Directorate arrested Mr Kejriwal on the 21st of this month in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case.