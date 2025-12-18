Delhi government announces ₹10,000 compensation for construction workers affected by GRAP

The Delhi Government has announced that construction workers affected due to the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan – GRAP III will be awarded a compensation amount of 10 thousand rupees.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Labour and Employment Minister of Delhi, Kapil Mishra, highlighted that daily labourers were severely affected when construction activities were paused during this period. He added that this amount would be extended to all registered and verified construction workers.

The Delhi Minister further announced that compensation will also be given for the construction workers affected during the current implementation of GRAP-IV.

Meanwhile, all businesses and offices in the national capital, both government and private, will operate at only 50 percent capacity on-site, while the rest will have to work from home, from tomorrow.

Professionals from the healthcare sector, fire services, prison duties, public transport, municipal services, disaster management and forest and environment services are exempted from this mandate