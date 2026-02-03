Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor to cut travel time, boost regional connectivity: NHAI

Last Updated on February 3, 2026 11:17 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

National Highways Authority of India has said that the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun, making journeys faster, smoother and more reliable.

In a social media post, NHAI said that by improving access-controlled connectivity, the corridor will enhance links to Haridwar, Rishikesh, and key towns across western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Highways Authority added that the improved connectivity will support daily commuters, tourism, and economic activity across the region, strengthening seamless movement between the National Capital Region and the Himalayan state.