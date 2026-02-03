The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor to cut travel time, boost regional connectivity: NHAI

Feb 3, 2026

Last Updated on February 3, 2026 11:17 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

National Highways Authority of India has said that the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor will reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun, making journeys faster, smoother and more reliable.

In a social media post, NHAI said that by improving access-controlled connectivity, the corridor will enhance links to Haridwar, Rishikesh, and key towns across western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Highways Authority added that the improved connectivity will support daily commuters, tourism, and economic activity across the region, strengthening seamless movement between the National Capital Region and the Himalayan state.

Related Post

AMN TOP AWAAZ

Rahul Gandhi Writes to Speaker, says preventing him from Speaking a ‘Blot on Democracy’

Feb 4, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Feb 03: Markets Stage Record Rally as Indo-US Trade Deal Sparks FPI Buying

Feb 4, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt inks two MoUs to establish Bharat Container Shipping Line

Feb 3, 2026

You missed

AMN TOP AWAAZ

Rahul Gandhi Writes to Speaker, says preventing him from Speaking a ‘Blot on Democracy’

4 February 2026 12:33 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ HINDI SECTION

Share Bazar Feb 03: सेंसेक्स में ऐतिहासिक छलांग, 2,072 अंक की बढ़त, निफ्टी 639 अंक चढ़कर रिकॉर्ड स्तर के करीब

4 February 2026 12:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade Feb 03: Markets Stage Record Rally as Indo-US Trade Deal Sparks FPI Buying

4 February 2026 12:16 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor to cut travel time, boost regional connectivity: NHAI

3 February 2026 11:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments